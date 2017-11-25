Series History between Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Nashville, TN – This week’s game will mark the 47th all-time contest between the Tennessee Titans and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts lead the series 31-15. Earlier in 2017 (October 16th), the Titans snapped the Colts’ 11-game winning streak in the series with a 36-22 victory at Nissan Stadium.

The Titans scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a 53-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota to Taywan Taylor that broke a 22-22 tie with less than six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Prior to that game, the Colts swept the season series every year from 2012 through 2016. The Titans had not defeated the Colts since October 30th, 2011.

The last time the Titans and Colts clashed at Lucas Oil Stadium was November 20th, 2016. The Colts scored the game’s first 21 points and fended off a Titans comeback to win 24-17.

The Titans and Colts have met only once in the postseason, a 19-16 Titans victory in a Divisional Playoff game in the RCA Dome on January 16th, 1999. Eddie George rushed for 162 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run to help lead Tennessee during its run to Super Bowl XXXIV.

Three years later, in 2002, the NFL realigned, and the AFC South was created. The Titans moved from the AFC Central, and the Colts moved from the AFC East to form half of the new division.

The teams first clashed in 1970 following the AFL-NFL merger. The then-Baltimore Colts defeated the then-Houston Oilers 24-20 during the Colts’ run to a Super Bowl V Championship.

Most Recent Matchups

2015 Week 3 • Sept. 27, 2015 • COLTS 35 at Titans 33

The Colts erase a 27-14 deficit in the fourth quarter after losing a 14-0 lead earlier. Titans fullback Jalston Fowler scores a touchdown with 47 seconds remaining but is stopped on the two-point conversion attempt that would have tied the score. Marcus Mariota passes for franchise rookie record 367 yards. Colts safety Dwight Lowery records two interceptions, including one for a touchdown.

2015 Week 17 • Jan. 3, 2016 • Titans 24 at COLTS 30

In a battle of backup quarterbacks, Zach Mettenberger (five-of-13 for 38 yards) starts for the Titans and is replaced by Alex Tanney (10-of-14 for 99 yards) due to injury. Recently-signed quarterbacks Josh Freeman and Ryan Lindley play for the Colts, and each throw a touchdown pass, including a 57-yard strike from Freeman to tight end Coby Fleener.

Colts linebacker Jerrell Freeman returns an interception 23 yards for a touchdown. The Titans score touchdowns on rushes by David Cobb and Mettenberger and a reception by Dorial Green-Beckham. Adam Vinatieri boots three field goals for the Colts.

2016 Week 7 • Oct. 23, 2016 • COLTS 34 at Titans 26

Andrew Luck’s third touchdown pass of the day, a seven-yard strike to tight end Jack Doyle, gives the Colts the lead with 1:55 remaining. On the ensuing Titans drive, linebacker Robert Mathis adds to the Colts late lead with a 14-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Luck passes for 353 yards, including 133 yards to receiver T.Y. Hilton. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota throws for two touchdowns, including a 10-yarder to left tackle Taylor Lewan in the first quarter. DeMarco Murray rushes for 107 yards for the Titans.

2016 Week 11 • Nov. 20, 2016 • Titans 17 at COLTS 24



Marcus Mariota passes for 290 yards and two touchdowns, including a 34-yarder to Tajaé Sharpe. Rishard Matthews catches nine passes for 122 yards. Andrew Luck passes for 262 yards and two touchdowns. Luck completes two 50-yard passes and one 49-yard attempt.

2017 Week 6 • Oct. 16, 2017 • Colts 22 at TITANS 36

In a Monday night game, Marcus Mariota passes for 306 yards and a touchdown, and Ryan Succop connects on five field goals. Mariota’s 53-yard touchdown pass to receiver Taywan Taylor breaks a 22-22 tie in the fourth quarter, and Derrick Henry’s 72-yard touchdown run seals the victory.

Henry totals 131 yards on 19 carries, and DeMarco Murray adds 40 rushing yards and a touchdown. The Titans defense limits the Colts and quarterback Jacoby Brissett to 22 percent on third down in the game and 111 total yards in the second half. Colts linebacker John Simon scores on a 26-yard interception return.

