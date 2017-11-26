APSU Athlete of the Week Brooke Moore

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Freshman outside hitter Brooke Moore, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Louisville native led Austin Peay to its first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title since 2010, leading the tournament with 48 kills and posting a .305 attack percentage in contests against Southeast Missouri, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State. In the process, she became the first freshman in league history to take tournament MVP honors.

Moore and the Govs rallied back from first-set losses in both the semifinals against Eastern Kentucky and in the championship match against Murray State; in the semifinals, she posted a team-high 22 kills to top the Colonels and recorded seven of her 15 kills over the final two sets against the Racers.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Freshman forward Terry Taylor , of the men’s basketball team, earned his first adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honor after averaging 15.3 points and 9.0 rebounds, including double-doubles against Oakland City (13 points, 13 rebounds) and UNC Asheville (29 points, 10 rebounds)—the first back-to-back double-doubles by an Austin Peay freshman since Chris Horton.

Freshman running back Ahmaad Tanner, of the football team, earned OVC co-Newcomer of the Week honors after a 95-yard performance in the Governors regular season finale against Eastern Illinois. He also bookended the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter and a one-yard plunge in the fourth quarter, his sixth straight game with a rushing touchdown and first career multi-touchdown game.

Senior libero Allie O'Reilly and junior setter Kristen Stucker, of the volleyball team, were named All-Tournament at the OVC championships. O'Reilly was second in digs (59) and sixth in aces (five) for the tournament, while Stucker led all setters in (assists) as she guided the tournament's most efficient offense.

, of the volleyball team, were named All-Tournament at the OVC championships. O’Reilly was second in digs (59) and sixth in aces (five) for the tournament, while Stucker led all setters in (assists) as she guided the tournament’s most efficient offense. Sophomore punter Devin Stuart, of the football team, was named OVC Specialist of the Week and STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week after averaging 40.0 yards on four punts, booming a season-long 58-yarder late to flip the field against Eastern Illinois, and placing two punts that were downed inside the EIU two-yard line. He also took off for 21 yards on a fake punt attempt to keep the Governors opening drive alive.

