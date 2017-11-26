|
APSU Athlete of the Week Brooke Moore
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Freshman outside hitter Brooke Moore, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
The Louisville native led Austin Peay to its first Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title since 2010, leading the tournament with 48 kills and posting a .305 attack percentage in contests against Southeast Missouri, Eastern Kentucky and Murray State. In the process, she became the first freshman in league history to take tournament MVP honors.
Moore and the Govs rallied back from first-set losses in both the semifinals against Eastern Kentucky and in the championship match against Murray State; in the semifinals, she posted a team-high 22 kills to top the Colonels and recorded seven of her 15 kills over the final two sets against the Racers.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
