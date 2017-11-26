APSU Volleyball faces UCLA in first round of NCAA Tournament

APSU Sports Information

Indianapolis, IN – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball team will make its first-ever trip to California when it faces No. 15 national seed UCLA in the first-round of the 2017 NCAA Volleyball Championship the NCAA Division I Volleyball Committee announced Monday night.

The Governors and Bruins will meet in a 10:00pm (CT), Friday, December 1st contest at historic Pauley Pavilion. The other half of the bracket will see Denver face Cal Poly in a 7:30pm (CT) Friday affair. The winners of those two matches will meet in the second round, to be played at 9:00pm (CT), Saturday.

Austin Peay (30-5), the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season and tournament champion, received the OVC’s automatic bid into the 2017 tournament. It is the Governors first NCAA tourney appearance since 2010 and second all time.

UCLA (19-10), ranked No. 19 in last week’s AVCA Coaches Poll, received an at-large bid and the No. 15 national seed after finishing tied for fifth in the Pac 12 Conference’s regular season. The Bruins, a four-time national champion, were one of nine Pac 12 teams selected to the tournament.

Ticket and broadcast information will be published when it becomes available and on LetsGoPeay.com – the official website of Austin Peay Athletics – to stay up-to-date or follow Austin Peay volleyball on Twitter @AustinPeayVB for updates throughout the week.

