APSU Women’s Basketball comes from behind to defeat Lipscomb, 71-63

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team overcame a nine-point deficit to win on the road at Lipscomb riding Keisha Gregory‘s double-double.

The back-and-forth matchup featured six ties and 12 lead changes before the comeback Govs struck again, erasing an 8-0 third-quarter run to win 71-63 in Nashville.

The Govs came out cold, shooting 23.5 percent from the floor in the first quarter, going 1-8 from three-point range. The Govs fight on the defensive end, with nine defensive boards and lack of turnovers, only coughing the ball up once in the first period, kept the game close with Austin Peay (4-1) trailing by three after the first 10 minutes of play.

The Govs traded baskets with Lipscomb through much of the second quarter. The Governors back-court trio of Gregory, Falon Baker and Bri Williams threw punch after counterpunch, scoring a combined 13 of the Govs 19 second quarter points.

Sophomore Nieja Crawford and newcomers Jemiah Harrison and Brianah Ferby added six bench points as the Govs headed into the half only down by one.

Coming out of the break, the Governors were put on their heels as Lipscomb jumped out to a nine-point lead. Austin Peay set up full-court pressure to change the momentum mid-way through the third quarter, and the Govs veteran leadership took over.

Senior forward Brianne Alexander dominated down low, scoring nine points, grabbing three rebounds and dishing out an assist, as the Governors closed the gap to three points with one quarter to go.

The Governors full-court pressure continued to stifle the Bison in the final period, as Austin Peay forced Lipscomb into nine second-half turnovers, scoring nine points off those opportunities. Senior point guard Bri Williams scored ten points in the final quarter, including five free-throw shots to secure the Govs fourth-straight win.

Gregory led the Govs with 14 points and 10 rebounds in her third career double-double. Baker and Williams added 13 points each with Baker padding her stat line with six rebounds and five assists. Alexander had 12 points and six rebounds in her 26 minutes down low for the Governors.

Freshman guard Brianah Ferby once again scored in double figures, adding 13 points, four rebounds and three steals to her impressive five-game resume.

Game Notes

Austin Peay earned 20th win against Lipscomb in program history

Five Governors scored in double figures: Gregory (14), Baker (13), Ferby (13), Williams (13) and Alexander (12).

Baker, Alexander and Gregory scored in double digits for the third-straight game.

Baker led the team in assists with five.

The Govs nine turnovers is a season low.

Catching up with coach David Midlick

Midgame Adjustments

“We tried to make some adjustments on those exact shots that they hit, and we lost them a little bit. After the timeout, I give our ladies credit for picking up the defensive intensity and getting more confident on the offensive end of the floor and shots started to fall.”

Veteran Leadership

“I thought Bri Williams had a good second half leading the team, Falon made some good shots just one-on-one getting her shot off under pressure, Keisha is steady on both ends of the floor and Brianne Alexander did good work making decisions in the post with players around her.”

Looking Ahead

“We prepare one day at a time. We have to get better, I can think of many things off the top of my head that we need to get better at from today’s game and we have to balance getting ready for Arkansas-Pine Bluff and getting better as a team, on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor.”

Next Up for APSU Women’s Basketball



The Govs return home 7:00pm, November 29th to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in the first of two home games in the next five days.

