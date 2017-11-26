Nashville Sounds release Schedule for 2018

41st Nashville Sounds Season Begins April 5th with Home Opener set for April 10th

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club has announced its 2018 schedule, complete with home and away times for all 140 games.

The 41st season in club history begins on Thursday, April 5th, 2018 when the Sounds travel to New Orleans to take on the Baby Cakes at 7:00pm. It’s the first of a five-game series against the American Southern Division rival.

The fourth season at state-of-the-art First Tennessee Park begins on Tuesday, April 10th when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35pm. Opening Night against the Cubs is the start of a seven-game homestand that also brings the Omaha Storm Chasers to downtown Nashville.

“We’re excited to build off the previous three seasons and make the upcoming campaign the best yet at First Tennessee Park,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “Creative ideas are flowing and promotions are being planned with the best interest of our fans. It’s shaping up to be a memorable 2018 season for the Sounds.”

For the first time in First Tennessee Park history, the Sounds will play at home on the fourth of July. The team has not played a home game on July 4th since 2011 at Greer Stadium.

Other notable dates include home games on Memorial Day (May 28th) and Labor Day (September 3rd). The Sounds play on the road for Mother’s Day (May 13th) and Father’s Day (June 17th). In 2018, the Sounds conclude the season at home for the first time since the 2013 season.

One major change in the 2018 schedule is Sunday home games being moved to 6:15pm beginning Sunday, June 10th.

First Tennessee Park plays host to 11 different homestands to make up the 70-game home schedule. The longest is a nine-game stretch from May 21st-29th when the Sounds welcome the Colorado Springs Sky Sox and the Oklahoma City Dodgers. The longest road trip of the season is a 10-game, three-city trip from August 21st-30th.

The Sounds will play a total of 24 day games in 2018, including seven at First Tennessee Park. 34 home weekend games litter the schedule, including 12 Friday, 11 Saturday, and 11 Sunday games.

The 2018 season will be the first in which all Triple-A Baseball teams play a 140-game schedule after playing 142 games in 2017 and 144 games in previous seasons, a reduction in games to match all minor league levels at the request of Major League Baseball.

A full 2018 promotional schedule will be released in February. Individual game tickets will be available for purchase in March.

The 2018 season will be the Sounds’ 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

