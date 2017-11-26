TWRA releases 2017-18 Winter Trout Stocking Schedule

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked on January 6th and February 1st, 2018

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from December through March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change.

Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.

November 2017

28 Tues. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

28 Tues. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

29 Wed. Cumberland Mt. State Park Crossville

29 Wed. W. Fork Stones River Jackson

30 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette

30 Thu. Marrowbone Lake Joelton

December 2017

1 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

1 Fri. Lake Graham Jackson

5 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis

5 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown

5 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington

5 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar

5 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville

6 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford

6 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan

6 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin

6 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City

6 Wed. Paris City Park Paris

6 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville

6 Wed. Stone Bridge Park Fayetteville

6 Wed. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville

7 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston Springs

7 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson

7 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett

7 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett

7 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford

8 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

8 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

8 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

12 Tues. Beech Lake Lexington

13 Wed. Meadow Creek Lake Monterey

January 2018

3 Wed. Oneida City Park Oneida

3 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg

3 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga

4 Thu. Lake Graham Jackson

4 Thu. Athens Recreation Area Athens

5 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

9 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis

9 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown

9 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington

9 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar

9 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville

10 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford

10 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan

10 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin

10 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City

10 Wed. Paris City Park Paris

10 Wed. Beech Lake Lexington

10 Wed. McKenzie City Park McKenzie

11 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford

11 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett

11 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett

11 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

12 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

12 Fri. Duck River at Fisherman’s Park Shelbyville

12 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

16 Tues. Cowan City Park Cowan

17 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville

18 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

19 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

19 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

25 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette

26 Fri. West Fork Stones River Murfreesboro

26 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

31 Wed. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

February 2018

1 Thu. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville

1 Thu. Stonebridge Park Fayetteville

2 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

7 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga

8 Thu. Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown

8 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson

8 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston Springs

9 Fri. Marrowbone Lake Joelton

15 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan

16 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

16 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

22 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg

23 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville

28 Wed. George Hole-Fall Creek Falls SP Spencer

March 2018

1 Thu. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield

2 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna

9 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia

15 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville

15 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan

16 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill

16 Fri. Harpeth River Access

(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin

