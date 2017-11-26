Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


TWRA releases 2017-18 Winter Trout Stocking Schedule

November 26, 2017
 

Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked on January 6th and February 1st, 2018

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency - TWRANashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from December through March.

The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.

TWRA’s winter trout stocking program will begin in late November and continue into March. Approximately 90,000 rainbow trout will be stocked during the time frame. Updates can be found on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org

The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.

Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.

Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change.

Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.

November 2017

28              Tues.                              Shelby Bottoms Park                   Nashville

28              Tues.                              Sulphur Fork Creek                     Springfield

29              Wed.                              Cumberland Mt. State Park          Crossville

29              Wed.                              W. Fork Stones River                   Jackson

30              Thu.                               Lafayette City Park                      Lafayette

30              Thu.                               Marrowbone Lake                        Joelton

 

December 2017

1                Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

1                Fri.                                 Lake Graham                               Jackson           

5                Tues.                              Shelby Farms                               Memphis

5                Tues.                              Cameron Brown Lake                  Germantown

5                Tues.                              Edmund-Orgill Park                     Millington

5                Tues.                              Bolivar Park                                 Bolivar

5                Tues.                              Johnson Park Lake                     Collierville

6                Wed.                              Bradford City Pond                     Bradford

6                Wed.                              Milan City Pond                           Milan

6                Wed.                              Martin City Pond                         Martin

6                Wed.                              Union City Reelfoot Packing Site  Union City

6                Wed.                              Paris City Park                             Paris

6                Wed.                              Cane Creek Park                          Cookeville

6                Wed.                              Stone Bridge Park                        Fayetteville

6                Wed.                              Billy Dunlop Park                         Clarksville

7                Thu.                               Kingston Springs Park                  Kingston Springs

7                Thu.                               J.D. Buckner Park                         Dickson

7                Thu.                               Davies Plantation Park                 Bartlett

7                Thu.                               Yale Road Park                            Bartlett

7                Thu.                               Valentine Park Lake                    Munford

8                Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

8                Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin

8                Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

12              Tues.                              Beech Lake                                  Lexington

13              Wed.                              Meadow Creek Lake                    Monterey

 

January 2018

3                Wed.                              Oneida City Park                         Oneida

3                Wed.                              East Fork Shoal Creek                 Lawrenceburg

3                Wed.                              Lake Junior                                  Chattanooga

4                Thu.                               Lake Graham                               Jackson

4                Thu.                               Athens Recreation Area               Athens

5                Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

9                Tues.                              Shelby Farms                               Memphis

9                Tues.                              Cameron Brown Lake                  Germantown

9                Tues.                              Edmund-Orgill Park                     Millington

9                Tues.                              Bolivar Park                                 Bolivar

9                Tues.                              Johnson Park Lake                      Collierville

10              Wed.                              Bradford City Pond                     Bradford

10              Wed.                              Milan City Pond                          Milan

10              Wed.                              Martin City Pond                        Martin

10              Wed.                              Union City Reelfoot Packing Site  Union City

10              Wed.                              Paris City Park                             Paris

10              Wed.                              Beech Lake                                  Lexington

10              Wed.                              McKenzie City Park                     McKenzie

11              Thu.                               Valentine Park Lake                    Munford

11              Thu.                               Davies Plantation Park                 Bartlett

11              Thu.                               Yale Road Park                            Bartlett

11              Thu.                               Big Rock Greenway                     Lewisburg

12              Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

12              Fri.                                 Duck River at Fisherman’s Park   Shelbyville

12              Fri.                                 Duck River at Riverside Dam      Columbia

16              Tues.                              Cowan City Park                          Cowan

17              Wed.                              Cane Creek Park                          Cookeville

18              Thu.                               Shelby Bottoms Park                   Nashville

19              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

19              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin

25              Thu.                               Lafayette City Park                      Lafayette

26              Fri.                                 West Fork Stones River               Murfreesboro

26              Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

31              Wed.                              Sulphur Fork Creek                     Springfield

 

February 2018

1                Thu.                               Billy Dunlop Park                         Clarksville

1                Thu.                               Stonebridge Park                         Fayetteville

2                Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

7                Wed.                              Lake Junior                                  Chattanooga

8                Thu.                               Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown

8                Thu.                               J.D. Buckner Park                         Dickson

8                Thu.                               Kingston Springs Park                  Kingston Springs

9                Fri.                                 Marrowbone Lake                       Joelton

15              Thu.                               Cowan City Park                          Cowan

16              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

16              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin

22              Thu.                               Big Rock Greenway                     Lewisburg

23              Fri.                                 J. Percy Priest Tailwater               Nashville

28              Wed.                              George Hole-Fall Creek Falls SP  Spencer

 

March 2018

1                Thu.                               Sulphur Fork Creek                     Springfield

2                Fri.                                 Nice Mill                                      Smyrna

9                Fri.                                 Duck River at Riverside Dam      Columbia

15              Thu.                               Shelby Bottoms Park                   Nashville

15              Thu.                               Cowan City Park                          Cowan

16              Fri.                                 McCutcheon Creek                      Spring Hill

16              Fri.                                 Harpeth River Access

                                                        (Old Dam Removal Site)              Franklin


