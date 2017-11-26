|
TWRA releases 2017-18 Winter Trout Stocking Schedule
Clarksville’s Billy Dunlop Park to be restocked on January 6th and February 1st, 2018
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced its 2017-18 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 90,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters from December through March.
The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries also provide a great opportunity to introduce children or first-time anglers to fishing.
The trout will average about 10 inches in length. The daily creel limit is seven, but there is no size limit.
Anglers are reminded that a trout license is needed in addition to the fishing license.
Please note that the dates and locations are subject to change.
Updates can be found on TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org.
November 2017
28 Tues. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville
28 Tues. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield
29 Wed. Cumberland Mt. State Park Crossville
29 Wed. W. Fork Stones River Jackson
30 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette
30 Thu. Marrowbone Lake Joelton
December 2017
1 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
1 Fri. Lake Graham Jackson
5 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis
5 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown
5 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington
5 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar
5 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville
6 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford
6 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan
6 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin
6 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City
6 Wed. Paris City Park Paris
6 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville
6 Wed. Stone Bridge Park Fayetteville
6 Wed. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville
7 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston Springs
7 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson
7 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett
7 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett
7 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford
8 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
8 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
8 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
12 Tues. Beech Lake Lexington
13 Wed. Meadow Creek Lake Monterey
January 2018
3 Wed. Oneida City Park Oneida
3 Wed. East Fork Shoal Creek Lawrenceburg
3 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga
4 Thu. Lake Graham Jackson
4 Thu. Athens Recreation Area Athens
5 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
9 Tues. Shelby Farms Memphis
9 Tues. Cameron Brown Lake Germantown
9 Tues. Edmund-Orgill Park Millington
9 Tues. Bolivar Park Bolivar
9 Tues. Johnson Park Lake Collierville
10 Wed. Bradford City Pond Bradford
10 Wed. Milan City Pond Milan
10 Wed. Martin City Pond Martin
10 Wed. Union City Reelfoot Packing Site Union City
10 Wed. Paris City Park Paris
10 Wed. Beech Lake Lexington
10 Wed. McKenzie City Park McKenzie
11 Thu. Valentine Park Lake Munford
11 Thu. Davies Plantation Park Bartlett
11 Thu. Yale Road Park Bartlett
11 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg
12 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
12 Fri. Duck River at Fisherman’s Park Shelbyville
12 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia
16 Tues. Cowan City Park Cowan
17 Wed. Cane Creek Park Cookeville
18 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville
19 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
19 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
25 Thu. Lafayette City Park Lafayette
26 Fri. West Fork Stones River Murfreesboro
26 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
31 Wed. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield
February 2018
1 Thu. Billy Dunlop Park Clarksville
1 Thu. Stonebridge Park Fayetteville
2 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
7 Wed. Lake Junior Chattanooga
8 Thu. Pickett Lake at Pickett State Park Jamestown
8 Thu. J.D. Buckner Park Dickson
8 Thu. Kingston Springs Park Kingston Springs
9 Fri. Marrowbone Lake Joelton
15 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan
16 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
16 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
22 Thu. Big Rock Greenway Lewisburg
23 Fri. J. Percy Priest Tailwater Nashville
28 Wed. George Hole-Fall Creek Falls SP Spencer
March 2018
1 Thu. Sulphur Fork Creek Springfield
2 Fri. Nice Mill Smyrna
9 Fri. Duck River at Riverside Dam Columbia
15 Thu. Shelby Bottoms Park Nashville
15 Thu. Cowan City Park Cowan
16 Fri. McCutcheon Creek Spring Hill
16 Fri. Harpeth River Access
(Old Dam Removal Site) Franklin
