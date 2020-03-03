Clarksville-Montgomery County School System names Anthony Johnson as Chief Communications Officer

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has selected Anthony Johnson as Chief Communications Officer (CCO) beginning April 1st, 2020. He replaces Elise Shelton who retires at the end of May.

Johnson has been with CMCSS for a decade, the last four years serving as Director of Community Relations and Continuous Improvement.

In this role, he has acted as the CCO designee, supervised the Communications Department’s creative team and managed the system’s process management program with a focus on continuous improvement.

Previously, he was the consulting teacher for related arts. He began his work with CMCSS as a music specialist at Moore Magnet Elementary School, where he also was coordinator of outdoor learning and sustainability.

He earned his Ed.S. in administration and supervision from Austin Peay State University as well as a master of music. He earned a B.A. in business management and music performance from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He earned communication certification from the Institute for Crisis Management (ICM) and completed ICM media training certification.

He was honored by the National School Public Relations Association’s 35 Under 35, a program that recognizes young professional members who are making a difference for their school districts. Johnson served as president of the Tennessee School Public Relations Association in 2018-19. Among his other recognitions, he was named Tennessee Association of School Librarians Distinguished Administrator in 2016.

Locally, he serves on the Clarksville Sexual Assault Center Advisory Board; the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors; president of Clarksville’s Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts Advisory Board; and chair of Education Day for Leadership Clarksville.

