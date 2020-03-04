Austin Peay State University Basketball’s Ella Sawyer named to OVC All-Newcomer team

Brentwood, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball freshman guard Ella Sawyer has been named to the Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Basketball All-Newcomer team for the 2019-20 season.

Sawyer, a native of Adelaide, Australia, was the only Governor to start in all 29 regular-season games this season and has already made the second-most starts in a freshman season in program history.

Sawyer is the fifth freshman in program history to start every game in a season and is the first to do so since Ashley Haynes in 2002-03.

Averaging 9.2 points per game, Sawyer finished the regular-season of her freshman campaign ranking third among OVC freshmen in scoring and 28th overall in the league. Sawyer ranks seventh in the conference and leads all freshman, shooting 37.4 percent from downtown this season. The freshman Aussie also dished out 75 assists, to lead all OVC freshman by averaging 2.6 assists per game.

Sawyer found another gear in OVC play, averaging 10.9 points per game to rank second among OVC freshman and 19th overall. In conference play, Sawyer shot 40.8 percent from three-point range – good for third-best in the OVC – and knocked down 31 of her season’s 42 three-pointers.

Sawyer began her Austin Peay State University career with a 16-point, five-rebound, and four-assist performance against Kentucky Wesleyan. 16 points stood as Sawyer’s career high until the final week of the regular season, when she scored 21 points in the home-finale against Morehead State, February 27th.

Sawyer saved her best performance for the final game of the regular season, scoring a career-high 26 points and connecting six times from three-point range to lead the APSU Governors to a 29-point win on the road at Murray State.

Sawyer is the first APSU Governor to be named to the OVC All-Newcomer team since Tearra Banks in 2013-14. Sawyer is the 20th player in program history to be named to the OVC All-Newcomer or All-Freshman team.

Sawyer and the rest of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball squad will be back in action with a 3:00pm, Wednesday, game against Belmont in the OVC Women’s Basketball Championship at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

