Tennessee National Guard responds to Tornado stricken areas

Nashville, TN – Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard have been activated in response to the EF3 tornado that struck Davidson County, Wilson County, and Putnam County in the early morning of March 3rd, 2020.

Currently, personnel from the Tennessee Air Guard’s 118th Mission Support Group, based at Berry Field, have moved 2-100KW generators to support a water treatment facility in Jackson County. These generators restore power to critical infrastructure, while permanent power is unavailable.

More than 60 Soldiers with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment’s 2nd Squadron from the National Guard armory in Cookeville are supporting state and local police with traffic control.

Additionally, a military police company has been activated to assist within the next 24 hours.

During emergency situations, the Tennessee National Guard responds to requests from local and state emergency management agencies to assist in a variety of functions. Tennessee National Guard members actively prepare for a variety of emergency situations during training, including responding to devastating tornadoes.

“Plain and simple, we have 12,000 Soldiers and Airmen that are citizens of this state serving in the National Guard. We will make every last one of those available to our communities on an as needed basis,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “We’re available, we are actively engaged, and this is why our Soldiers and Airmen wear the uniform.”

The Tennessee National Guard will continue to work with local and state emergency management officials to assist in recovery efforts and will regularly provide public updates.

For more information please contact the Tennessee Military Department’s Joint Strategic Communications Office at 615.313.0663.

