APSU CECA Announces 2020 Ovation Award winners, final program lineup

March 5, 2020 | Print This Post
 

CECA Advisory BoardClarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) President Alisa White and the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) invite community members of all ages to the 2020 Ovation Awards, a family-friendly celebration of the arts.

George Mabry Award – Solie Fott

The 2020 Ovation Awards will take place from 2:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday, March 29th, in the University’s Mabry Concert Hall.

The 2020 Ovation Award winners will be honored and a variety of performances and artwork will be presented by groups from both the community and the University.

The event is free and open to the public and will be followed by a reception sponsored by the CECA Advisory Board and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts and Heritage Development Council.

The 2020 Ovation Award Winners are:

  • Young Artist – Sarah Brandon (theatre), Angel Colon-Zapata (visual art), Anton Jepson, (visual art), Phoenix Sims (music, theatre, writing), Lauren Shinn (music), and Lena Stanley (visual art)
  • Individual Artist – Olasubomi Aka-Bashorun
  • Arts Educator – Barbara Wesner
  • Business – Thorncraft Publishing
  • Community – ArtLink
  • George Mabry Award – Solie Fott

 

The program will feature performances and artwork by:

  • APSU Art + Design students
  • The Roxy Regional Theatre
  • APSU Theatre & Dance students
  • Community School of the Arts students
  • APSU University Choir
  • Cumberland Winds
  • APSU Creative Writing students 
  • Madison Street Brass
  • APSU Music students

For information, contact CECA at 931.221.7876 or visit www.apsu.edu/ceca/ovation.  


