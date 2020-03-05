Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski named Tennessee Collegiate Player of the Week by TSWA

March 5, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU SoftballLebanon, TN – After being selected as the Ohio Valley Conference’s Player of the Week on Monday, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball sophomore third baseman Lexi Osowski added a second weekly accolade to her growing collection, earning Tennessee State Sports Writers Association’s Collegiate Softball Player of the Week, Wednesday.

APSU Softball sophomore Lexi Osowski

The San Diego, California native batted .632 last weekend at the Western Kentucky Hilltopper Spring Fling tournament, recording hits in all five games, including a career single-game high four hits versus IUPUI, Sunday and two three-hit games.

She also posted a 1.211 slugging percentage and a .682 on-base percentage.

Among Osowski’s 12 total hits were six doubles, a triple and a home run, while also driving in a team-high 10 RBI and scoring six runs. She also walked three times, with no strikeouts in 22 plate appearances, stole a base and handled all 13 chances on defense without an error.

With the selection, Osowski becomes the fourth player in program history to be selected as the TSWA Player of the Week, joining Kristen Whitmire (4/22/14), Chandler Groves (3/31/15) and Danielle Liermann (3/6/19).


