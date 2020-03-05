|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held March 5th, 2020 Newer: Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reports Formation of Coronavirus Task Force »
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Lane Closed on Section Madison Street
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has closed the center lane of Madison Street from Tenth Street to South Eleventh Street for sewer line inspection work.
Although the road will be passable, motorists may experience traffic congestion at the work zone and may wish to choose an alternate route to avoid the affected area.
The sewer line work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by midnight.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
SectionsNews
TopicsCG&W, Clarksville, Clarksville Gas & Water Department, Clarksville Gas and water, Clarksville TN, Lane Closure, Madison Street, Sewer Line Inspection, South Eleventh Street, Tenth Street
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed