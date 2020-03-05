Lamar Alexander releases Statement on Tennessee’s First Confirmed Coronavirus Case

Washington, D.C. – United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) today released the following statement after Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the state’s first confirmed case of coronavirus in Williamson County:

“The United States is among the countries that are best prepared to keep Tennesseans – and all Americans – safe from the coronavirus and to prepare for additional cases. Today, the Senate will be voting on nearly $8 billion in funding, including $950 million for state and local governments.”

“Those dollars, along with screening and travel restrictions on people coming from China and other affected places, and a speed up in making diagnostic kits available to detect coronavirus are all a part of that effort.”

“The Donald Trump Administration is using the resources and tools that Congress has provided to respond to the coronavirus. I will work with Governor Lee to ensure the federal government is doing everything we can to assist Tennesseans.”

Alexander, as chairman of the Senate health committee, held a hearing Tuesday where he heard from “respected professionals with decades of experience” about both what individuals can do and what the federal government is doing to respond. Learn more here.

Here’s what Tennesseans should know about the coronavirus.

