Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Manna Café Ministries to hold Mobile Pantry at Living Hope Baptist Church this Saturday

March 5, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will conduct a Mobile Pantry on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at Living Hope Baptist Church, 225 Little Hope Church Road, Clarksville, TN.

This free event will begin at 10:00am.

Anyone in the community needing assistance with groceries is welcome.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, March 7th at Little Hope Baptist Church in Clarksville.

Manna Café Ministries to hold a Mobile Pantry food giveaway on Saturday, March 7th at Little Hope Baptist Church in Clarksville.

A valid ID must be presented.

One box per household.

Many thanks to Living Hope Baptist Church who is helping to make this Pantry possible.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  