Nashville Predators defeat the Dallas Stars 2-0

Nashville PredatorsNashville, TN – The Nashville Predators got a much needed win tonight against the visiting Dallas Stars, 2-0.  The slumping Predators needed the two points in their quest to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Filip Forsberg finally broke through from his scoring drought with the first goal of the night, and the eventual game winner.  At 19:07 of the opening frame, Forsberg ripped a wrist shot from inside the circle that deflected off of Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin for the 1-0 lead.

Nashville Predators defeat the Dallas Stars 2-0. (Michael Strasinger)

Matt Duchene then produced the final score of the game at 13:44 of the second period when he redirected a Calle Jarnkrok shot from the top of the circle into the net for the 2-0 final.

Nashville has lost their last three games and dropped out of the wild-card race for the playoffs.  Dallas had won both of their previous meetings and tonight’s win was a breakthrough for Nashville.

The two teams will meet again on Saturday night in Dallas.

There was no scoring in the third period of tonight’s game and Nashville goalie Juuse Saros picked up the victory.  He was awarded the first star of the game for the shut-out and blocked all 33 shots on goal for the night.

The Predators are still three points out of the wild card race of the Western Conference.  With 15 games remaining, the Predators can ill afford another loss if they expect to be playing for the Cup.

Nashville’s next home game is March 19th against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena. 


