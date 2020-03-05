President Donald Trump meets with airline CEOs to discuss Coronavirus and travel

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence sat down with airline executives at the White House Wednesday morning, March 4th, 2020, as part of the Administration’s ongoing work to address the Coronavirus and protect the health and safety of Americans.



“Mr. President, you said from early on that we were going to have a whole-of-government approach,” Vice President Pence said. “But the truth is, as evidenced by all these great industry leaders, it’s really a whole-of-America approach.”

