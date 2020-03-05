Senator Marsha Blackburn Surveys Tornado Damage in Middle Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Tuesday night, March 3rd, 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met with state officials at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Operations Center to receive an update on response efforts.

This morning, she is on the ground in Middle Tennessee meeting with local officials and visiting with victims at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. She visited Putnam County later that morning.

This morning, Senator Blackburn joined Brian Wilson on 99.7 Supertalk to give an update on what she has learned from officials and response efforts in the days to come. Click below or here to listen.

Senator Blackburn will join President Donald Trump when he visits Middle Tennessee this Friday.

Individuals Seeking Assistance

Housing. Available shelters:

Centennial Sportsplex, 222 25th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37203 (allows pets)

East High School, 110 Gallatin Ave, Nashville, TN 37206

Church of Holy Rosary, 601 Graylynn Dr, Nashville, TN 37214

First Baptist Church Cookeville, Cookeville TN 38501

Highland Heights Church of Christ, 505 North Cumberland Street, Lebanon, TN 37087

TEMA’s website lists additional housing resources

Property Damage

If homeowners are facing an emergency, they should dial 911. For cleanup help, they can call TEMA’s Crisis Cleanup Help at: 1.800.451.1954. Homeowners will be able to apply for relief assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after the President issues an emergency declaration. In the meantime, if homeowners have suffered property damage, they should document and take photos of their damages.

Emotional Support

Call 855.CRISIS.1 (855.274.7471) to speak with a caring, trained mental health professional, 24-hours-a-day, 7-days-a-week, if you are experiencing a mental health emergency.

Avoiding Scams

While many people seek to help during times of disaster, unfortunately there is also an increased risk for scams and fraud. Watch out for upfront fees to help you claim services, benefits, or get loans. The Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs can be reached at 615.741.4737 or online at www.tn.gov/consumer.

Reporting Misconduct

The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance licenses many of the professionals who play a role in rebuilding, including contractors, home inspectors, and insurance agents, among others. If you witness unlicensed activity or other potential violations of laws and rules involving our licensees, visit www.tn.gov/commerce to file a complaint.

Volunteers Seeking to Help

Hands On Nashville has a registration page for those interested in disaster relief. Register here.

Tennessee Region of the American Red Cross is supporting relief efforts in the state.

For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Nashville Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics