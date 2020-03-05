|
Senator Marsha Blackburn Surveys Tornado Damage in Middle Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Tuesday night, March 3rd, 2020, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) met with state officials at the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency Operations Center to receive an update on response efforts.
This morning, she is on the ground in Middle Tennessee meeting with local officials and visiting with victims at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. She visited Putnam County later that morning.
This morning, Senator Blackburn joined Brian Wilson on 99.7 Supertalk to give an update on what she has learned from officials and response efforts in the days to come. Click below or here to listen.
Senator Blackburn will join President Donald Trump when he visits Middle Tennessee this Friday.
Individuals Seeking Assistance
Housing. Available shelters:
Property Damage
Emotional Support
Avoiding Scams
Reporting Misconduct
Volunteers Seeking to Help
For those wanting to donate items, please visit the Nashville Community Resource Center at 218 Omohundro Place.
Proceed