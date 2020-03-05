|
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee reports Formation of Coronavirus Task Force
Group to develop public health solutions for Tennessee
Nashville, TN – On Wednesday, March 4th, 2020, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the formation of a Coronavirus Task Force to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of COVID-19.
“As confirmed cases of the coronavirus spread across the country, it is important that Tennessee remains prepared,” said Governor Bill Lee.
“To help us be even better prepared, this group of experts will work closely with me and my administration, along with local, state, and federal agencies as we continue to monitor any potential developments. I appreciate their willingness to serve our state,” Governor Lee stated.
The task force will develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation, and emergency response plans should the need arise in Tennessee.
The following Tennesseans will serve on the task force:
For more information regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/health.
