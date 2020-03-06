APSU Softball beats Bradley 3-2 in extra innings

Clarksville, TN – For the second straight game, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team won in an extra inning contest in walk-off fashion, this time versus Bradley at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Friday in the opening day of the Governors Classic, coming away with a 3-2 victory in 10 innings.

The Governors (7-10) after holding the Braves (11-9) off the scoreboard in the top of the 10th inning — after starting international tie-breaker rules by placing a runner on second base to start the inning — only needed one batter to score the winning run, with Brooke Pfefferle singling up the middle to score Bailey Shorter – who had been placed on second to start the inning.

That made a winner out of Harley Mullins (3-5), who picked up the complete-game win, scattering seven hits and two earned runs over her 10 innings of work, while walking four and striking out a career high seven.

Bradley had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the Govs answered right back in the bottom of the inning, scoring twice.

Pfefferle would get things started with a one-out walk, get into scoring position by stealing second, and then come around on an RBI single by Lexi Osowski to tie the game, 1-1.

Shelby Harpe would then walk and along with Osowski move up a base on a wild pitch, which turned out to be big, with Osowski scoring the go-ahead run on an infield out by Emily Harkleroad.

The Govs would hold that 2-1 lead until the top of the sixth when Bradley tied the game on a home run.

Inside the Boxscore

Harley Mullins’ 10-inning complete-game was the first by an APSU Govs pitcher since Natasha Anderson versus Eastern Kentucky on May 5th, 2007.

It is the first time since the 2014 season where the Govs have played back-to-back extra-inning games.

The win marks the first time since the 2010 season where Austin Peay State University won back-to-back extra-inning games.

The 10-inning game versus Bradley ties for the 12th longest game played in the program’s 35-year history.

The Govs are 5-1 over the past three seasons in extra-innings games.

APSU Coach Kassie Stanfill Statements

On finding a way to win late

“I felt today we showed a lot of out fight out there. (Bradley) came out a scored a run early and we responded right back with two runs. We just continued fighting until the 10th when we knew we had been here before just last Sunday, and you could just tell what we were going to do and that we were going to get it done.”

On Mullins’ outstanding pitching effort

“Harley commanded her zone and with that trusted her defense, who made some great plays behind her. She was confident in the circle all day and we’re excited that each outing she has she continues to grow and get better and that’s a good thing for us.”

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team will continue play in their home classic, Saturday, when they square off versus UMass Lowell, at 1:00pm, followed by a rematch with Bradley at 3:30pm.

Purdue Fort Wayne and UMass Lowell will open action on Saturday, at 10:30am, with the final game of the day scheduled to begin at 6:00pm, with Bradley playing Purdue fort Wayne.

