Austin Peay State University creates Coronavirus Task Force, Website

Clarksville, TN – Last week, Austin Peay State University (APSU) formed a special task force to mitigate the effects of a potential spread of the new coronavirus that could impact the University’s students, faculty and staff.

In early February, University officials developed an initial plan – based on Austin Peay State University’s response to the 2009 N1H1 outbreak – and the task force is re-examining what additional precautions the University can take to protect members of the local and campus communities.

Information regarding the new virus and the University’s response will be regularly updated at www.apsu.edu/coronavirus

On Thursday, March 5th, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the state’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus. COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2. There are no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus at Austin Peay State University, and the University remains fully operational.

Recently, the University distributed more than 120 bottles of hand sanitizer across campus, with more disinfectants (wipes, gels) being made available in the coming days. Creative Management Technology (CMTi), the University’s custodial provider, has switched to an accelerated disinfectant cleaner for all its cleaning, and it is also treating floors, cabinets, walls, windowsills and handrails with the product. The company has increased the cleaning of high traffic areas, such as building entrances, elevators, restrooms and stairwells.

As this situation continues to evolve, the task force will provide updates – including updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health – at www.apsu.edu/coronavirus. Campus events are proceeding as scheduled, and the University’s Spring Break holiday will take place March 9th-13th, 2020.

