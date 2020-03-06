Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce March 2020 Events

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces upcoming events during the month of March.

On March 4th, 2020 the Chamber will hold it’s monthly Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) at 12:00 noon at the Clarksville-Area Chamber of Commerce Office – 25 Jefferson Street, Suite T.

CYP is a platform for Young Professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active and contribute to the economic development and high quality of living in our community. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email*

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held on Thursday, March 19th from 5:00pm-7:00pm. The event will be hosted by The Madison Room inside The City Forum at their 2231-T Madison Street location. This event will be the first hosted in the space – make sure you join us to get an exclusive first look at The Madison Room! This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email*

The Chamber is pleased to announce the recipient of the 3rd annual GrowCo Entrepreneurship Award, Beachaven Vineyards & Winery. Join us Tuesday, March 31st at Beachaven Vineyards and Winery, 1100 Dunlop Lane, from 5:00pm to 6:00pm as we honor their contribution to the community and commitment to the Chamber. Remarks at 5:30pm. For more information contact Jennifer Lawson at *protected email*

