Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Clarksville Police release update on finding Hit-and-Run Driver

March 6, 2020 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on March 6th, 2020 around 1:30pm the Ford F-150 was located in Robertson County.

The Ford F-150 was involved in a hit and run on Tuesday, March 3rd, of a male subject who was struck while crossing New Providence Boulevard near Powers Street.

The car is described as a White Ford F-150, 2011-2014 model with damage to the driver’s side mirror and possibly a broken driver’s side window.

Clarksville Police are searching for the driver of a White Ford F-150 that was involved in a hit and run on New Providence Boulevard, Tuesday.

Clarksville Police are searching for the driver of a White Ford F-150 that was involved in a hit and run on New Providence Boulevard, Tuesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Any one who witnessed this crash or who has information related to the suspect’s vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Investigator Victoria Crosby, 931.648.0656 ext 5336, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  