Clarksville Police release update on finding Hit-and-Run Driver

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that on March 6th, 2020 around 1:30pm the Ford F-150 was located in Robertson County.

The Ford F-150 was involved in a hit and run on Tuesday, March 3rd, of a male subject who was struck while crossing New Providence Boulevard near Powers Street.

The car is described as a White Ford F-150, 2011-2014 model with damage to the driver’s side mirror and possibly a broken driver’s side window.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Any one who witnessed this crash or who has information related to the suspect’s vehicle or the driver is urged to contact Investigator Victoria Crosby, 931.648.0656 ext 5336, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

