Tennessee Department of Health reports Coronavirus Test Results Negative for Contacts of First Tennessee Case

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee.

The TDH State Public Health Laboratory tested the individuals March 5th, 2020 for infection with COVID-19. Tests on two unrelated individuals are also negative.

The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home.

Health care providers and public health workers are providing guidance to the family to prevent further spread of illness.

COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, and the overall risk to the general public remains low. At this time no additional precautions are recommended for Tennesseans to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.

These include:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing

Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home if you are sick

Stay away from people who are sick

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm Central time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.

TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

