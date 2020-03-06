|
Tennessee Department of Health reports Coronavirus Test Results Negative for Contacts of First Tennessee Case
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has received negative test results for household contacts of the first case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Tennessee.
The TDH State Public Health Laboratory tested the individuals March 5th, 2020 for infection with COVID-19. Tests on two unrelated individuals are also negative.Tennessee has one case of COVID-19, an adult male from Williamson County who recently traveled out-of-state.
The patient has a mild illness and is isolated at home.
Health care providers and public health workers are providing guidance to the family to prevent further spread of illness.
COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States, and the overall risk to the general public remains low. At this time no additional precautions are recommended for Tennesseans to take beyond normal practices to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses.
These include:
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm Central time. People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers.
TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
About The Tennessee Department of Health
The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.
