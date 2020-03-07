APSU Volleyball defeats North Alabama, Hendrix at UCA Beach Tournament

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team picked up a pair of wins in its first matches of the 2020 season at the UCA Beach Tournament, beating North Alabama, 3-2, and Hendrix, 5-0, Friday.

APSU Govs defeat North Alabama (3-2)

Three underclassmen, mixed with a solid group of veterans secured victories for the Govs in their first time on the sandy courts this season. In the No. 4 pairings, freshmen Tegan Seyring and Kelsey Mead defeated North Alabama’s Joise Maldonado and Libby Jump in straight sets 21-18, 21-13.

The second set of the No. 3 pairing finished like Seyring and Mead in favor of the Governors, 21-13, but Caroline Waite and freshman Eliza Dees fought hard to pick up a win in extra volleys against the Lions’ Catie Ladner and Natalie Kordt, 22-20. The final game to secure the match for Austin Peay State University was in the No. 1 pairing.

Senior Jenna Panning and freshman Marlayna Bullington battled with UNA’s Taylor Seney and Maya Dickson; the Govs took the first set 21-15, and dominated the third set, 15-6.

Austin Peay State University 3, North Alabama 2

Marlayna Bullington/Jenna Panning (APSU) def. Maya Dickson/Taylor Seney (UNA) 21-14, 17-21, 15-6

Mackenzie Martin/Ava Carnley (UNA) def. Haley Turner/Brooke Moore (APSU) 19-21, 23-21, 17-15

Caroline Waite/Eliza Dees (APSU) def. Natalie Kordt/Catie Ladner (UNA) 22-20, 21-13

Kelsey Mead/Tegan Seyring (APSU) def. Libby Jump/Joise Maldonado (UNA) 21-18, 21-13

Samantha Shafer/Genesis Benitez (UNA) def. MiMi Arrington/Karli Graham (APSU) 21-13, 11-21, 15-13

APSU Govs defeat Hendrix (5-0)

Austin Peay took care of business from start to finish against Hendrix,winning all five pairings in straight sets. In the No. 5 pairing, Hendrix combined for two total points; MiMi Arrington and Karli Graham steamed rolled Kaitlyn Gilkey and Brianna Willis, winning both sets 21-1.

The No. 3 pairing for the Govs Caroline Waite and Eliza Dees also picked up their second win of the season, beating Charlotte Alexander and Molly Kingston, 21-18, 21-12.

Haley Turner and Brooke Moore get their first win of the season after they defeated Grace Turner and Caroline Garlington winning both sets, 21-7, to secure the win.

Austin Peay State University 5, Hendrix 0

Marlayna Bullington/Jenna Panning (APSU) def. MaKenzie Presley/Maddie Tovar (Hendrix) 21-5, 21-8

Haley Turner/Brooke Moore (APSU) def. Grace Turner/Caroline Garlington (Hendrix) 21-7, 21-7

Caroline Waite/Eliza Dees (APSU) def. Charlotte Alexander/Molly Kingston (Hendrix) 21-18, 21-12

Kelsey Mead/Tegan Seyring (APSU) def. Jeanette McGrath/MeghanFulller-Freem (Hendrix) 21-7, 21-12

Mimi Arrington/Karli Graham (APSU) def. Kaitlyn Gilkey/Brianna Willis (Hendrix) 21-1, 21-1

Thoughts from APSU Coach Travis LeBlanc

“I thought we started off a little slow since it was our first beach match, but once they got the jitters out, they were awesome,” said assistant coach Travis LeBlanc. “Our ladies adjusted well and competed at a high level. It’s great to see all the work we have been putting in, come together. I’m looking forward to keeping the momentum going into tomorrow by keeping the energy high and making small adjustments in our game,” stated coach LeBlanc. “Our ladies are excited to keep the winning streak going.”

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball



Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team played a 10:30am, Saturday, match against Park University, before taking on host Central Arkansas in a 12:30pm match. For the latest updates on the Govs, follow their Twitter page @AustinPeayBVB as the Govs battle in day two at the UCA Beach Tournament.

