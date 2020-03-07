Roxy Regional Theatre presents “A Streetcar Named Desire”, March 13th-28th

Clarksville, TN – One of the greatest works of American theatre is coming to the Roxy Regional Theatre, Clarksville’s oldest professional theatre, this month.

Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton proudly present Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning play “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Roxy Regional Theatre, opening Friday, March 13th, at 8:00pm. In keeping with the theatre’s pay-what-you-can opening night tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Austin Peay State University theatre professor Sara Anderson stars as fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois, who moves to New Orleans where her sister, Stella (Emma Jordan), and her brutish brother-in-law, Stanley Kowalski (Adam Zarowski), barely live above squalor in the French Quarter.

Blanche’s affectations of refinement set her immediately at odds with blue-collar Stanley, who is further incensed when he learns his wife’s aristocratic inheritance — the family estate — has been forfeited to creditors. The Kowalskis’ dingy apartment soon becomes a pressure cooker of sensuality and class tensions, ultimately erupting in some of the most iconic dramatic moments seen on the modern stage.

Directed by Ryan Bowie and featuring Matthew Combs as Mitch, the cast also includes Brian Best, Ryan Bowie, David Graham, Exavier Mantilla, Alexandria Smith and Stephanie Stafford.

“A Streetcar Named Desire” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., on behalf of The University of the South, Sewanee, Tennessee. In addition to Dr. Joseph & Nancye Britton, funding support for this production has been provided by Walter & Cindy Marczak, Dr. John & Cathy Stanton, Larry & Barbara Goolsby and Bradley & Lisa Martin.

Performances run March 13th through March 28th on Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, March 21st.

Tickets are $25.00 (adults) and $15.00 (13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Thursday performances during the run.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

