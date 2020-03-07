Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Arrests Fleeing Felon From 2019 Jail Escape

Cookeville, TN – On Thursday, March 5th, 2020, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Trooper Douglas Foster stopped a vehicle on I-40 in Putnam County for a traffic violation.

As Trooper Foster interviewed the driver and passenger he noticed signs of deception from both. The female passenger gave a name and date of birth that came back not on file, making her true identity suspicious.

Troopers were granted consent to search the vehicle. During the search, troopers found an identification card that belonged to the female passenger.

THP’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) arrived on the scene and assisted in making positive identification of the female passenger as Stephanie Marie Briggs, 32, from Nashville, Tennessee.

After an extensive investigation, it was determined Briggs had assumed the identity of another person.

Briggs was wanted out of Fentress and Putnam County for fail to appear in court for original charges of theft, jail escape, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, and other offenses related to her escape from the Fentress County Sheriff’s Office jail in 2019. During that escape, Briggs stole a police car.

Briggs was arrested on felony warrants and felony identity theft.

