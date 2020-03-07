Tennessee’s Statewide Unemployment Rate Holds Steady for Third Consecutive Month

Nashville, TN – Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for January 2020 is 3.3%, according to new data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

January is the third consecutive month Tennessee has recorded an unemployment rate of 3.3%. This also represents a 0.1% drop when comparing the latest data to the January 2019 rate.

Tennessee employers added 6,500 new jobs across the state between December and January. During that time, Tennessee saw the most significant increase in the education and health services sector with 2,900 new jobs. The administrative and support and waste management and remediation services sector grew by 2,800 jobs. The retail trade sector added 2,400 new jobs over the month.

When comparing January 2019 to January 2020, employment grew by 46,100 positions statewide.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate did increase between December and January by 0.1% to a new rate of 3.6%.

Tennesseans searching for new employment can find a variety of online resources by logging onto the state’s workforce development website, www.Jobs4TN.gov. They can also visit one of the more than 80 American Job Center locations conveniently located in cities across the state.

A complete analysis of the January 2020 Tennessee labor situation is not currently available due to the March 3rd tornado in Nashville. Once the Department’s offices reopen, the analysis will be posted online.

