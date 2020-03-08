Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor named to All OVC Tournament Team

March 8, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's BasketballEvansville, IN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) junior forward Terry Taylor checked off another item along his quest to be one of the best to ever put on the red and white, earning All-Ohio Valley Conference Tournament honors.

That was announced Saturday night, following Belmont’s win against Murray State in the OVC Tournament title game.

Joining Taylor on the team are Murray State’s Tevin Brown and Belmont’s Adam Kunkel, Grayson Murphy and tournament MVP Nick Muszynski.

Terry Taylor did everything in his power to will the APSU Govs onward in the tournament, averaging 27 points and 13 rebounds against Eastern Illinois and Murray State. Against the Panthers, Taylor netted 27 on 10-of-16 shooting with four three-pointers; in the semifinals against the Racers, he put up 27 points and 14 rebounds, going 12-of-25 overall from the floor.

Taylor is the first Gov to earn All-Tournament honors since 2016, when Tournament MVP Chris Horton led a trio of Govs on the All-Tournament team.


