APSU Beach Volleyball beats Park University, Central Arkansas at UCA Beach Tournament

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball wrapped up the UCA Beach Tournament without a single loss, as the Governors sweep Park University, 5-0, and edged out a close win against the host Central Arkansas, 3-2, Saturday.

APSU defeats Park (5-0)

The Governors sweep Park University in all five pairings, winning each match in straight sets. Austin Peay State University dominated the Pirates and put everything out of reach to the point that closest game was six in the No. 4 pairing.

Results

Jenna Panning/Marlayna Bullington (APSU) def. (Park) 21-6, 21-10

Haley Turner/Brooke Moore (APSU) def. (Park) 21-8, 21-5

Caroline Waite/Eliza Dees (APSU) def. (Park) 21-12, 21-12

Tegan Seyring/Kelsey Mead (APSU) def. (Park) 21-15, 21-16

MiMi Arrington/Karli Graham (APSU) def. (Park) 21-11, 21-7

APSU defeats Central Arkansas (3-2)

The biggest match of the tournament was the final game for the Govs against the host school. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas matched each other shot-for-shot, with three out of the five matches going into three sets. In the No. 5 pairing, MiMi Arrington and Karli Graham gave the Governors their first points of the contest.

Arrington and Graham dropped the first set to Bears’ Kimberly Schars and Shannon Stone, 21-16. The next two games went into extra volleys in favor of the Govs, 23-21, 18-16. Another three-set finish in support of the Govs happened in the No. 3 pairing. Caroline Waite and Eliza Dees defeated Faith Hasness and Evelyn Griffith in the second and third set, 21-18, 19-17.

Haley Turner and Brook Moore secured the victory for Austin Peay by winning, 21-17, 21-14, against Central Arkansas’ Kelsie Sager and Colene Hamilton.

Results

Mackenzie Dear/Aly Brinkley(UCA) def. Jenna Panning/Marlayna Bullington (APSU) 17-21, 21-14, 15-11

Haley Turner/Brooke Moore (APSU) def. Kelsie Sager/Colene Hamilton (UCA) 21-17, 21-14

Caroline Waite/Eliza Dees (APSU) def. Faith Hasness/ Everlyn Griffith (UCA) 18-21, 21-18, 19-17

Schmitt, Makenna/Douglas, Kelly (UCA) def. Tegan Seyring/Kelsey Mead (APSU) 21-9, 21-18

MiMi Arrington/Karli Graham (APSU) def. Kimberly Schars/Shannon Stone (UCA) 16-21, 23-21, 18-16

Thoughts from APSU Coach Travis LeBlanc

“Our girls were really motivated to get a win because it was our biggest game all weekend, and they were a beach only team, which made us want it so much more,” said assistant coach Travis LeBlanc. “We beat them with the pregame energy, and that really translated to the court. I’m really proud of the girls for the fight they showed versus a good team, and now they know they can beat beach only teams. We got some huge wins from our 3s and 5s, especially late in the third set. I’m excited about what these teams can do this year.”

Top Govs throughout the weekend

Caroline Waite/Eliza Dees 4-0

Jenna Panning/Marlayna Bullington 3-1

Tegan Seyring/Kelsey Mead 3-1

MiMi Arrington/Karli Graham 3-1

Series History

Austin Peay improves to 1-0 against Park University and have back to back wins against Central Arkansas to improve to 2-4.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will travel south to Boca Raton, Florida, looking to keep their four-match win streak alive at the Burrow Beach Bash, March 13th and 14th.

