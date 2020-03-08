Austin Peay State University chapter of Future Business Leaders of America founder Jacob Knight

Clarksville, TN – Jacob Knight’s mother encouraged him to tour of Austin Peay State University (APSU) but a meeting with the Governors’ Own Marching Band (GOMB) Director John Schnettler cemented Knight as a future Governor.

“I knew I wanted to be here and be a Gov,” Knight said. “I wasn’t joining a university I was joining a family.”

Knight – who hails from Bristol, Tennessee – is set to graduate in 2022 as a business management major.

He’s already made his mark on campus.

Knight is the founder and president of Austin Peay State University’s Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda chapter. He also plays clarinet for GOMB, is a resident assistant, a hall council adviser and dedicated member of Sigma Phi Epsilon.

“Austin Peay State University has allowed me the opportunity to be involved with many groups on campus,” Knight said. “It has allowed me to continue my hobby as a clarinet player in manner that allows me to also support my fellow students at the University.”

Austin Peay State University has helped Knight grow as a leader by becoming more independent and solution driven. He has learned to try and solve problems by himself, rather than seeking help from a mentor.

Knight is heavily involved in APSU’s College of Business, including attending trips to Memphis to meet alumni.

“It allows me the opportunity to see what I can expect when I graduate,” he said. “It is fuel for me to excel in everything I do at Austin Peay State University so that one day I can also be that same fuel for future Governors down the road.”

To learn more

For more about the APSU College of Business, visit apsu.edu/business .

. For more about the Governors’ Own Marching Band, go to apsu.edu/music/gomb.

For more about Future Business Leaders of America Phi Beta Lambda chapter, visit https://apsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/pbl.

