Austin Peay State University Softball beats UMass Lowell, falls to Bradley at Governors Classic

Clarksville, TN – Behind a strong pitching performance from Harley Mullins to go with a five-run fifth inning, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team was able to come away with a split of its two games at Governors Classic, Saturday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, defeating UMass Lowell, 8-3, before falling to Bradley, 7-1.

It was the third straight win by Mullins, while the five-run fifth inning versus the Riverhawks marks the third time this season where the APSU Govs have scored at least five runs in an inning.

Austin Peay State University 8, UMass Lowell 3

The two teams would trade scoreless innings early-on, with the Govs breaking the deadlock in the bottom of the third when Bailey Shorter singled in Emily Moore, who had reached on a hit by pitch then got into scoring position by stealing second base.

Austin Peay State University would make it 2-0 in the fourth, as Emily Harkleroad — who had reached on an infield single and moved around the third — scored on a bases-loaded walk to Victoria Eccleston.

But it would be the fifth inning where the Govs would break things open scoring five times to go up 7-0.

Brooke Pfefferle would get things going with a single and moved into scoring position by stealing second.

Shelby Harpe would then drive Pfefferle home with a double, the first of two in the game for the freshman.

An out later, Harpe would score on a single by Drew Dudley, followed by a two-run homer by Brett Jackson.

Those runs would be more than enough for Mullins, as she threw her second straight complete game, this time allowing only four hits and three runs, while walking one and striking out a career high eight.

The Riverhawks (5-8) would do all of their scoring in the sixth inning, plating three runs, before the Govs closed out the game’s scoring by tacking on an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Harpe that scored Pfefferle for the 8-3 final.

Bradley 7, Austin Peay State University 1

Austin Peay State University got down early to Bradley (13-9), as the Braves scored three runs in each of the second and third innings to go up 6-0

The APSU Govs would score their lone run in the bottom of the third, with Moore opening the inning with a single, steal scored, and after moving to third on an infield out, score on a sacrifice fly by Shorter.

Bradley would take on a run in the seventh inning for the 7-1 final margin.

Inside the Boxscore

Harley Mullins fanned a career single-game high eight batters.

The Govs stole a season best four bases versus UMass Lowell.

Shelby Harpe’s two doubles versus UMass Lowell marks the fifth time this season a Gov has recorded two doubles in a game.

Emily Harkleroad came on in relief versus Bradley and had her best pitching performance of her career, going five innings while giving up just one run on six hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Catcher Brett Jackson recorded a career single-game high 10 putouts versus UMass Lowell.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University

The Austin Peay State University softball team (8-11) concludes play in their home tournament Sunday, as they face Purdue Fort Wayne at 1:00pm, followed by a rematch with UMass Lowell at 3:30pm.

