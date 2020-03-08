Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf takes part in Benbow Invitational starting Monday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team will spend the early part of Spring Break in Jacksonville for the Butler-hosted Benbow Invitational at Jacksonville Beach Golf Club.

The par-71, 6071-yard track will host both a men and women’s tournament this week.

The Govs, under the direction of head coach Jessica Cathey, will take the course against host Butler, as well as Coastal Georgia, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Lehigh, Quinnipiac, Purdue Fort Wayne, Radford, Savannah State, St. John’s, Valparaiso, Western Illinois and Youngstown State.

The same lineup that represented Austin Peay State University at last week’s Kiawah Island Classic is back on the card this week. Taylor Dedmen will lead the way after a 41st-place finish last week, with Meghann Stamps hoping to build off a 49th-place showing of her own.

They’ll be followed by Shelby Darnell, Riley Cooper and Payton Elkins to close out the lineup, with Andrea Presilla and Zacori Hill opening their spring sessions this week as well. For Hill, it also will mark her Austin Peay State University debut.

At last year’s spring break event, the APSU Govs set single-round (287) and 54-hole (872) team records at the Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Florida; Dedmen’s 208 also set a 54-hole individual record.

There will be no live scoring for this event; however, a full recap will be available at the conclusion of each day at LetsGoPeay.com.

