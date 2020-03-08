Curtis Johnson: News from the Tennessee Capitol, March 8th, 2020

Nashville, TN – Early this week, several communities across Tennessee suffered extensive damage as a result of an historic tornado outbreak.

In the early morning hours of March 3rd, 2020 a powerful tornado tore through Germantown and North Nashville with wind speeds reaching 125 miles per hour. The tornado strengthened as it stayed on the ground for more than 50 miles, causing catastrophic damage across East Nashville, Donelson, Wilson County and Putnam County before finally dissipating. In all, 24 people were killed including 18 in Putnam County alone.

In the days following the storm, the House of Representatives began working with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, his administration, community partners and volunteer organizations to ensure those impacted by this catastrophic event had the resources needed to begin the long recovery process.

Thursday in the House chamber, several members recognized the ongoing efforts of law enforcement communities and first responders for their dedication and for answering the call to serve the citizens of this state during this difficult time. Members also paused for a moment of silence and prayed for all those who had lost loved ones or had suffered damage to their properties.

In the weeks ahead, members will continue to identify solutions that support the recovery and rebuilding efforts. They range from legislation and appropriations, to additional support services in our hardest hit areas. Members will have several opportunities to come together and participate in volunteer and community service events that support the ongoing disaster response.

Federal officials have been on the ground assessing the damage caused by the severe weather event for several days now. Governor Lee on Thursday afternoon announced Davidson County, Wilson County, and Putnam County will receive federal aid through an expedited Major Disaster Declaration.

Through this declaration, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide both its Individual Assistance and Public Assistance programs to citizens in these three declared counties. Affected citizens can begin to register with FEMA and apply for federal assistance by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov

At this time, Tennessee remains under a State of Emergency and the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville continues to operate in support of the ongoing disaster response.

Additional resources and information for storm survivors is available by clicking here.

Department of Health Confirms First Coronavirus Case In Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health on Thursday morning confirmed the first case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Tennessee.

In a joint press conference, the governor and the Tennessee Department of Health outlined actions taken by the administration and public health officials to treat the first patient— a Williamson County man with mild symptoms — in efforts to minimize further spread of the virus.

A Coronavirus Task Force has also been created to enhance Tennessee’s coordinated efforts to prevent, identify, and treat potential cases of COVID-19. The task force will develop and execute strong precautionary measures, resource allocation, and emergency response plans should the needs continue to arise.

Citizens are urged to avoid close contact with anyone who is sick, avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth, utilize proper handwashing to eliminate the spread of germs, and to stay home if they are ill.

For more information regarding COVID-19, visit https://www.tn.gov/health.

