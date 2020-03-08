Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Tennessee Department of Health confirms Two New Cases of Coronavirus

March 8, 2020
 

Tennessee Department of HealthNashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Davidson County and Shelby County, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to three.

“TDH is working closely with local health officials in Davidson and Shelby counties to support  the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases and we have full confidence in the ability of local jurisdictions to take swift action and mitigate risks,” said TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.”

Tennessee Department of Health reports Davidson County, Shelby County Announce First Cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Case Management Update

  • The TDH State Public Health Laboratory has now been authorized to run COVID-19 testing seven days a week to assist public health authorities and health care workers in identifying cases and treating individuals.
  • The Tennessee Department of Health oversees 89 county health departments and serves as a partner to the six major metropolitan jurisdictions including:  Shelby County, Madison County, Davidson County, Knox County, Hamilton County and Sullivan  County.

Recommended Precautions

Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:        

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
  • Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing
  • Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
  • Stay home if you are sick
  • Stay away from people who are sick

COVID-19 Symptoms

Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.

COVID-19 Information Line

TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm Central time.

People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.




