APSU Men’s Golf stumble on Day 2 of Tiger Invitational

Opelika, AL – It was a tough day for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which dropped two spots at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, at Grand National Golf Club.

While the Govs had their share of struggles, senior Austin Lancaster netted three birdies and shot a one-over 73 on the day, including an even-par 36 on the back-nine, including one of six second-round birdies on the par-4 No. 13. After 36 holes, Lancaster is tied for 56th to lead the way.

Junior Garrett Whitfield posted an even-par 36 on the back nine, Monday; he fired a 76 overall. Michael Busse (79), Chase Korte (81) and Micah Knisley (82) closed out the day for the Govs.

The Govs will close out the tournament Tuesday morning, paired with Mercer and Kennesaw State beginning at 9:21am.

