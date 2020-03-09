Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Men’s Golf stumble on Day 2 of Tiger Invitational

March 9, 2020 | Print This Post
 

APSU Men's GolfOpelika, AL – It was a tough day for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team, which dropped two spots at the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, at Grand National Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University Men's Golf falls two spots Monday at the Tiger Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf falls two spots Monday at the Tiger Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)

While the Govs had their share of struggles, senior Austin Lancaster netted three birdies and shot a one-over 73 on the day, including an even-par 36 on the back-nine, including one of six second-round birdies on the par-4 No. 13. After 36 holes, Lancaster is tied for 56th to lead the way.

Junior Garrett Whitfield posted an even-par 36 on the back nine, Monday; he fired a 76 overall. Michael Busse (79), Chase Korte (81) and Micah Knisley (82) closed out the day for the Govs.

The Govs will close out the tournament Tuesday morning, paired with Mercer and Kennesaw State beginning at 9:21am.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our FeedVisit Us On Instagram

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      March 2020
      S M T W T F S
      « Feb    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  