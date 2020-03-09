Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues an 8-game in 10-day stretch when it faces Lipscomb in a 4:00pm, Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 contest at Allen Field in Nashville Tennessee.

The Governors return to action looking to rebound from losing an Ohio Valley Conference-opening series to Murray State last weekend.

Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville-trio of Skyler Luna, Gino Avros and Garrett Spain led the way offensively, each batting .364 or better and combining for nine extra base hits (8 doubles and a home run).

Lipscomb has opened 2020 impressively, winning its first six games before taking a series from Ohio State and challenging No. 25 Alabama before settling on one win in the three-game series. The Bisons are scoring just 5.2 runs per game but have made that work thanks to a pitching staff boasting a 4.70 ERA.

4:00pm, Tuesday, March 10th PROJECTED STARTERS

APSU: Peyton Jula

(Fr., RHP | 1-0, 5.40 ERA)

LU: Patrick Williams

(Fr., RHP | 0-0, 2.89 ERA)Jula made his first collegiate start against Southern Illinois, March 4th, and picked up the win after holding the Salukis to one hit over four scoreless frames. YouTube | Live Stats | Tickets

First Hacks

Austin Peay State University sophomore third baseman Gino Avros hit 3 doubles during the Murray State series and now is 10th nationally with 8 doubles, one off the the OVC lead. He has 2 hits in 3 of hits last 4 games (.429, 6-for-14 over 4 games).

Freshman catcher Tyler Cotto has made one start in each of the first four weekends. He went 2-for-4 against Murray State, Saturday, his first multi-hit game of 2020.

Junior transfer Ty DeLancey has started the last 6 games at first base. His 3-for-5, 2 RBI outing against Murray State, Saturday, was his fifth multi-hit game of 2020.

Junior transfer catcher Alex Hay opened the Murray State series with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, his third multi-hit day of 2020.

Junior shortstop Bobby Head is battling through a 5-game stretch that has seen him bat .176 (3-for-17) but notched his 5th double against Murray State, Saturday.

Austin Peay State University freshman right fielder Skyler Luna had 3 doubles as part of a 4-for-5, 3 RBI effort against Murray State, Saturday. It was his fourth multi-hit and third 3 RBI performance of 2020.

Senior Max Remy was the Govs starting designated hitter in Games 2 & 3 against Murray State. Earlier this season, he went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI against Evansville.

APSU sophomore center fielder Garrett Spain has added 80 points to his batting average over the past 6 games (.375, 9-for-24) with 8 extra-base hits (.917 SLG, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR) and 6 RBI.

Senior second baseman/outfielder Malcolm Tipler has an RBI in 3 of his last 6 games and a hit in 6 of his last 9.

