|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Tennessee Department of Health reports Fourth Confirmed case of Coronavirus Tennessee Newer: Clarksville Police are searching for Marquis Hall for Aggravated Assault »
Austin Peay State University Baseball travels to Nashville to take on Lipscomb
Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team continues an 8-game in 10-day stretch when it faces Lipscomb in a 4:00pm, Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 contest at Allen Field in Nashville Tennessee.
The Governors return to action looking to rebound from losing an Ohio Valley Conference-opening series to Murray State last weekend.
Austin Peay State University’s Clarksville-trio of Skyler Luna, Gino Avros and Garrett Spain led the way offensively, each batting .364 or better and combining for nine extra base hits (8 doubles and a home run).
Lipscomb has opened 2020 impressively, winning its first six games before taking a series from Ohio State and challenging No. 25 Alabama before settling on one win in the three-game series. The Bisons are scoring just 5.2 runs per game but have made that work thanks to a pitching staff boasting a 4.70 ERA.
First Hacks
Austin Peay State University sophomore third baseman Gino Avros hit 3 doubles during the Murray State series and now is 10th nationally with 8 doubles, one off the the OVC lead. He has 2 hits in 3 of hits last 4 games (.429, 6-for-14 over 4 games).
Freshman catcher Tyler Cotto has made one start in each of the first four weekends. He went 2-for-4 against Murray State, Saturday, his first multi-hit game of 2020.
Junior transfer Ty DeLancey has started the last 6 games at first base. His 3-for-5, 2 RBI outing against Murray State, Saturday, was his fifth multi-hit game of 2020.
Junior transfer catcher Alex Hay opened the Murray State series with a 2-for-4 effort at the plate, his third multi-hit day of 2020.
Junior shortstop Bobby Head is battling through a 5-game stretch that has seen him bat .176 (3-for-17) but notched his 5th double against Murray State, Saturday.
Austin Peay State University freshman right fielder Skyler Luna had 3 doubles as part of a 4-for-5, 3 RBI effort against Murray State, Saturday. It was his fourth multi-hit and third 3 RBI performance of 2020.
Senior Max Remy was the Govs starting designated hitter in Games 2 & 3 against Murray State. Earlier this season, he went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI against Evansville.
APSU sophomore center fielder Garrett Spain has added 80 points to his batting average over the past 6 games (.375, 9-for-24) with 8 extra-base hits (.917 SLG, 3 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR) and 6 RBI.
Senior second baseman/outfielder Malcolm Tipler has an RBI in 3 of his last 6 games and a hit in 6 of his last 9.
SectionsSports
TopicsAlabama, Alex Hay, Allen Field, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Baseball, APSU Men's Baseball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Bisons, Boddy Head, Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Evansville, Garrett Spain, Gino Avros, Governors, Govs, Lipscomb, Malcolm Tipler, Max Remy, Murray State, Nashville, Nashville TN, Ohio State, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, Skyler luna, TJ Foreman, Ty Delancey, Tyler Cotto
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2020 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed