Clarksville Police are searching for Marquis Hall for Aggravated Assault

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On Monday, March 9th, 2020 around 12:47pm, Clarksville Police Officers responded to Bel-Aire Park at 124 Marie Drive in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a 27 year old man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and hip. Based on the investigation, there had been a verbal altercation between the victim and Hall. Marquis D. Hall was identified as the shooter.

Clarksville Police are requesting the public's help in finding Marquis D. Hall. Hall is wanted for Aggravated Assault.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Clarksville Police are trying to locate Marquis D. Hall. Hall is 31 years old, 6’1″, and 210 lbs. He has an active Aggravated Assault warrant.

Anyone seeing Marquis Hall should call 911. Anyone with information, please contact Detective Michael Ciupka, 931.648.0656, ext. 5250, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.




