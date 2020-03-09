This Week at APSU: Candlelight Ball auction to raise money for Austin Peay State University scholarships

|
Clarksville, TN – Charlie Daniels, the Country Music Hall of Famer known for “sawing on a fiddle and playing it hot,” helped reinvigorate that 400-year-old instrument with his 1979 hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” More than 40 years later, his influence continues to transform the music genre, and attendees at the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Candlelight Ball this spring will get a chance to own a piece of country music history when the school auctions off a signed Charlie Daniels fiddle.
“Charlie Daniels is considered country music royalty, and the Candlelight Ball Committee is thrilled he contributed this amazing prize to help us raise money for Austin Peay State University scholarships,” Nikki Loos Peterson, director of APSU alumni relations, said.
The signed fiddle is actually part of a special Charlie Daniels Band Prize Package, which also includes two dinners at the Palm Restaurant in Nashville, two tickets to a Charlie Daniels Band performance at the Grand Ole Opry, and two backstage passes to watch the show and meet the band.
This year’s auction will take place on March 14th, 2020 during the 36th Annual Candlelight Ball at the Omni Nashville Hotel, with proceeds benefiting the Candlelight Ball Endowed Scholarship.
To learn more about the auction and Candlelight Ball, visit www.apsu.edu/news/february-2020-cb-auction.
