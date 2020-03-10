APSU Basketball’s Terry Taylor named USBWA All-District

St. Louis, MO – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball junior forward Terry Taylor has been named to the United States Basketball Writers Association’s (USBWA) All-District IV team, announced Tuesday.

Taylor is the first player in recorded Austin Peay State University history to earn a spot on the USBWA All-District team; it marks the sixth straight season at least one player from the Ohio Valley Conference earned an all-district spot from the USBWA.

The USBWA has selected All-District Teams since the 1956-57 season, its founding year; it was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers.

Today, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. For each of the nine geographic districts, ten players are selected (11 in the case of ties) as well as a player and coach of the year. USBWA District IV encompasses programs from the states of Kentucky, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida; Taylor is the only player not from an SEC or ACC school to make this year’s All-District IV team.

It takes a special season to earn the first honor in the long and distinguished history of Austin Peay State University basketball, but Taylor was simply incredible as a junior. The Bowling Green, Kentucky native averaged 21.8 points and 11.0 rebounds—the first APSU Gov to average 20 and 10 since Otis Howard in 1977-78—while hitting 55.0 percent from the floor and averaging 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game.

He’s the only player in the OVC to average more than a block and a steal per game—he recorded multiple blocks, steals or both in 22 of 33 games—and earned a league-record tying eight OVC Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Terry Taylor ranks among the Top 10 in total field goals (285, fourth), total minutes (1209:55, fifth), total points (718, sixth), total rebounds (362, seventh), double-doubles (18, seventh), offensive rebounds per game (4.00, eighth) and rebounds per game (11.0, tenth).

Taylor is one of four players in Division I currently averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds per game. He’s the only player in the nation leading his league in both scoring and rebounding and the only player among the nation’s Top 15 in scoring.

Among active Division I juniors, Taylor leads the way in total rebounds, rebounds per game, total field goals and double-doubles—all categories he also leads active OVC players in.

The USWBA will release its 2019-20 Men’s All-America team Monday, March 18th, as well as finalists for the Oscar Robertson Trophy for National Player of the Year.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics