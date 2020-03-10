APSU Softball’s Harley Mullins named OVC Pitcher of the Week

Brentwood, TN – Coming off a 3-0 weekend, including a 10-inning, 154-pitch, complete-game effort versus Bradley, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball sophomore Harley Mullins was selected as the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, Monday, March 9th, 2020.

Mullins, from Saltillo, Mississippi, opened the week with that 10-inning, 3-2, complete game victory versus Bradley for APSU, no-hitting the Braves over the final 4.1 innings in a contest where she scattered seven hits while striking out seven.

She would follow that with a complete-game win versus UMass Lowell, taking a shutout into the sixth inning and giving up only four hits and one walk while striking out eight.

Mullins would wrap-up her weekend’s work with a complete- game victory against Purdue Fort Wayne, where she limited the Mastodons to one run over the first five innings, while giving up six hits and striking out a career high nine.

Overall, Mullins had a 2.62 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 24 innings pitched and held opponents to a .198 batting average and a WHIP of 1.08.

This marks the 16th time overall by nine different pitchers, a APSU Gov has earned the distinction of being named OVC Pitcher of the Week since the OVC started the honor in the 1994 season.

