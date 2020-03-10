Austin Peay State University coordinates campus response to last week’s violent storms

Clarksville, TN – Last week, after several devastating storms and tornadoes moved through the Middle Tennessee area, members of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) community began reaching out to the students, faculty and staff who live in those counties.

“While we don’t know how many members of our campus community were directly affected, more than 580 Austin Peay State University students and 100 employees have homes in those counties affected by Tuesday morning’s severe storms,” APSU President Alisa White said in a message to campus.

With so many people potentially affected and others wanting to help, the Austin Peay State UniversityUniversity Center for Service-Learning and Community Engagement developed a Disaster Response that coordinates the University’s efforts and provides campus resources for those in need.

The plan, which is available at https://apsu.edu/volunteer/disaster-response, provides a list of campus resources, including the Save Our Students (SOS) Food Pantry, APSU Counseling Services and the Student SOS emergency Funds.

“If you’re a student touched by this tragedy, please reach out to the Dean of Students so Dean (Greg) Singleton’s office can assist you in contacting your professors,” White said in her email. “Provost Rex Gandy is working with our faculty to help them appropriately respond to any situations caused by these storms, such as making accommodations for assignments, testing and class attendance.

“If you’re a faculty or staff member impacted by this event, please contact the Office of Human Resources to see about alternate work schedules or other arrangements you may need.”

The plan also provides information on how to help, including organizations that are looking for volunteers – Hands On Nashville, SBP, Mt. Juliet’s Tornado Clean Up Volunteer Portal and Putnam County’s Help Now – and how to donate needed items or make financial donations to organizations such as the United Way, the American Red Cross and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

For additional information, visit www.apsu.edu/volunteer/disaster-response

