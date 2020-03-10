Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf moves up leaderboard on last day of Tiger Invitational

Opelika, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team jumped a couple of spots up the leaderboard on the final day of the Tiger Invitational presented by Jason Dufner, rallying from a second day swoon over the final 18 holes.

The final-round 293 was easily Austin Peay State University’s best showing over the three-day affair, and showed the competitive fire of head coach Robbie Wilson‘s charges.

Two APSU Govs in particular came flying up the leaderboard on Tuesday, none charging harder than Chase Korte.

After back-to-back 81s to start the tournament, the Metropolis, Illinois native posted a 69 on Tuesday, one of 10 rounds in the 60s on the final day of competition. Korte put plenty of red numbers up on the front and back, starting his day with a 35 on the back nine, followed by a 34 on the front, with six birdies in all.

Tuesday’s other big mover was sophomore Micah Knisley, who rallied from a disastrous 82 on Monday to shoot even-par 72 in the final round. He closed with a 33 on the front-nine, including four straight birdies on Hole Nos. 4-7 and finished at 229 (75-82-72).

The steady play of Austin Lancaster saw him as Austin Peay State University’s top finisher at 225 (78-73-74; t-61st). His iron play was his strength, giving him an even-par 3.00 stroke average on par-3 holes and 35 pars for the tournament to lead the Govs.

Garrett Whitfield and Michael Busse closed out the tourney for the APSU Govs. Whitfield sank Austin Peay State University’s lone eagle of the week on the 545-yard par-5 at No. 14, while Busse was one of four players to birdie No. 1, No. 12 and No. 16 on Tuesday, including individual champion Jackson Wedgeworth of North Alabama.

Next Up For Austin Peay State University

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team will now take nine days away from competition before returning to action March 19th at the Mercer-hosted Linger Longer Invitational in Eatonton, GA.

Related Stories

Sections

Topics