Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf finishes Third at Benbow Invitational
Jacksonville, FL – An outstanding final day of competition moved Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team into the top-three at the Benbow Invitational at Jacksonville Beach Golf Course.
With a final-round 301—the second-best round of the day—the Govs leapfrogged both Radford and Western Illinois into third.
The final-round 296 posted by St. John’s gave the Red Storm the win, edging out Quinnipiac and the Govs.
Sophomore Shelby Darnell made a big move with a final-round 73, moving all the way into a tie for sixth at 153 (80-73) to join senior Meghann Stamps (79-75—154) in the top-10; Stamps finished tie for 10th.
The best round of the day belonged to sophomore Taylor Dedmen, who shook off an opening-round 85 to post a 72 and move 31 spots up the leaderboard—the largest move up the board in the second round.
Junior Riley Cooper (79-84—163; t-39th) and freshman Payton Elkins (84-81—165; t-45th) closed out the lineup for the Govs, while sophomore Andrea Presilla (86-85) and freshman Zacori Hill (88-83) fired matching 171 scores to share 60th.
The Govs will unwind over the next couple of weeks before returning to action March 30th at the EKU Colonel Classic in Richmond, Kentucky.
Benbow Invitational
