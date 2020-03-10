Clarksville Downtown parking lot to get ADA upgrade

City of Clarksville will add an accessible space to Cumberland Plaza

Clarksville, TN – A contractor will begin work soon to add another accessible parking space and resurface an existing accessible space in the City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Plaza parking lot on Second Street across from the Montgomery County Courts Complex.

Pride Concrete, the contractor, expects up to five parking spaces will be blocked for at least three days to complete the grading and resurfacing work. Then the resurfaced spaces will remain closed for another two weeks to allow the concrete to cure.

The two spaces, which will be side-by-side and near the crosswalk to the courts complex, will be fully compatible with Americans with Disabilities Acts guidelines, have improved surfaces and be marked to indicate van accessibility.

Vehicles bearing an approved handicapped placard or license plate may be parked at any metered City parking space for free, excluding spaces that are designated “Reserved.”

