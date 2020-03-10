Clarksville Gas and Water Department announces Water Outage Planned on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard for Water Valve Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage, weather permitting, on Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at midnight, on a section of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Alfred Thun Road to Morris Road for water valve maintenance.

The work will take place overnight and the water outage will affect the roads and streets listed and possibly nearby areas.

Low water pressure may also affect the area during the work.

Roads Affected

Wilma Rudolph Boulevard from Alfred Thun Road to Morris Road

Cracker Barrel Road

Kennedy Lane

Meadows of Hearthstone Subdivision Heatherwood Trace Forrest Cove Court Hickory Glen Drive Hickory Glen Court Cedar Grove Court Meadowgate Lane

Westfield Court

Fairbrook Place

Waterford Landings Apartments

The water valve maintenance is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Friday.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

