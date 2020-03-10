President Donald Trump secures no-cost virus testing for Americans

Washington, D.C. – The Donald Trump Administration is leading an “all-of-America” approach, as Vice President Mike Pence calls it, to protect Americans during the global Coronavirus outbreak.



“Last week, at this table, the President met with pharmaceutical leaders, we met with nursing home leaders, leaders of commercial labs, airline industries,” Vice President Pence said. “We’re bringing all of the businesses of the country to bear to protect the health of the American people.”

Related Stories

Sections

Topics