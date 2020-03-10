|
Tennessee Department of Health reports Sixth Case of Coronavirus in Tennessee Confirmed
Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Middle Tennessee, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases to six.
The patients are adult males in Middle Tennessee. TDH is working closely with local health officials to support the ongoing investigations of COVID-19 cases. The overall risk to the public remains low as COVID-19 is not currently widespread in Tennessee or the United States.
Case Management Update
Recommended Precautions
Tennesseans are encouraged to take routine precautions used in guarding against respiratory viruses:
COVID-19 Symptoms
Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have mild respiratory illness with fever, cough and shortness of breath. A smaller number of patients have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.
COVID-19 Information Line
TDH has launched a Tennessee Coronavirus Public Information Line in partnership with the Tennessee Poison Center. The number is 877.857.2945 and is available daily from 10:00am to 10:00pm Central time.
People with concerns about their health should contact their health care providers. TDH has additional information available at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html
The CDC has updated information and guidance available online at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
