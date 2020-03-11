APSU Softball sweeps doubleheader against Siena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team closed out its seven-game homestand, Wednesday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, by sweeping visiting Siena by 4-1 and 10-2 finals to finish with a 5-2 record over that stretch.

Austin Peay State University 4, Siena 1

Austin Peay State University got off to a quick start, as they scored a first inning run, with Shelby Harpe doubling in Lexi Osowski for a 1-0 lead.

The Saints (3-10) would tie the game, 1-1, in the second inning, with the score remaining that way until the bottom of the fourth.

In that inning, the Govs would score two runs, aided by s dropped fly ball by the Siena left fielder. To take the lead, 3-1.

Govs starter Harley Mullins (6-5) would take it from there, as she kept the Saints off the scoreboard the rest of the way for her fifth straight win, scattering seven hits overall and striking out five.

Austin Peay State University would add an insurance run in the sixth on Brett Jackson’ s third home run of the season.

Austin Peay State University 10, Siena 2

The APSU Govs would fall behind briefly, giving up a first inning run, but saw their bats answer back in a big way in the bottom of the inning by scoring thee times to take the lead for good.

Brooke Pfefferle would start the inning off by hitting the fourth pitch of the inning out over the right field wall to tie the game, 1-1, followed by Emily Harkleroad drawing a walk and Osowski singling.

A would pitch would move Harkleroad to third, where the APSU Govs would put off a double steal with Osowski taking third and Harkleroad stealing home to make it, 2-1.

That inning was just the beginning for the Govs offense, as they scored four more times in the second inning to for all intents and purposes put the game away, 7-1.

Kelsey Gray would open the inning with a walk and score ahead of Pfefferle’s second home run of the game, making it 5-2, followed by a double by Harkleroad and home run by Osowski.

That would be more than enough runs for Harkleroad (1-1) who only allowed the Saint one more run in the contest, as she held them to just four hits and three walks, while striking out four.

The Govs would closeout the game with three final runs in the fifth inning, with Pfefferle driving in one with a double and Osowski driving in the final two, also with a double.

Inside the Boxscore

With the two victories, the 2020 senior class now has 100 career wins, the most by any class in program history.

The win for Emily Harkleroad was her first collegiate victory as a pitcher.

With her double in Game 2, Lexi Osowski now has 10 for the season, tying her for the third most in a single season by a player in their sophomore year.

Brooke Pfefferle’s two home runs and four RBIs in Game 2 were both career single game highs.

The three home runs hit by the Govs in Game 2 were a team season single game high.

APSU Coach Kassie Stanfill Statements

On closing homestand with a couple of wins.

“We enjoyed having out first mid-week games at home, with Siena coming down to play us and to be able to walk away with a couple of victories means a lot heading into this weekend.”

“For Harkleroad to come out in Game 2 and get her first win is huge and she’s definitely going to be a weapon that we’re going to continually use throughout the year, so we’re excited for her to get some innings under her belt with some success in hopes that it keeps moving us forward.”

On seeing the offense come to life

“In Game 1, Shelby (Harpe) was the one that was hot at the plate, but when we scored it was timely hitting, situational hitting, when we just found a way to get things done and squeak out a few runs.

“In Game 2, we had the mindset that we were going to line low line drives, hard ground balls, and our hitter came out and did that, including some home runs, especially Brooke (Pfefferle) and Lexi (Osowski) who both came out swinging it. We’re starting to heat up at the plate and that’s exciting.”

On the final in-season tournament this weekend

“It’s going to be a challenging weekend for us. With two quality teams that we’re going to face, but it’s another weekend for us to learn and grow and get ready for OVC games that are right around the corner.”

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball teaM (11-12) will on go on the road for its final in-season tournament of 2020, as they head to Birmingham, Alabama this Saturday and Sunday to by in the Samford Tournament.

