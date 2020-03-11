Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police are trying to locate Larnell Tabor, who has Active Warrants

March 11, 2020
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is trying to locate Larnelle Tabor, a 20 year old black male. Tabor has active warrants for: Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Kidnapping, Five Counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a weapon w/intent to go armed.

If anyone sees Larnelle Tabor, immediately call 911. You can also call the TIPSLINE at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Clarksville Police ask for the public help in finding Larnell Tabor.

