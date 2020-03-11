Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police have Marquis Hall in custody

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that Marquis D. Hall is in custody and has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Hall was wanted for an aggravated assault that took place on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at Bel-Aire Park located at 124 Marie Drive.

A 27 year old man sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and hip. The investigation identified Marquis D. Hall as the shooter.

Marquis D. Hall.

The victim was taken by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Anyone with information, please contact Detective Michael Ciupka, 931.648.0656, ext. 5250, Tipsline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.


Comments

